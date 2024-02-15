Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Renault shares up 6% as carmaker plans dividend hike

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Jeremy Moeller | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Shares of Renault climbed in morning trade on Thursday, after the French carmaker said it would propose raising its dividend per share to 1.85 euros ($1.99) for the financial year, up from 0.25 euros previously.

Paris-listed shares were 6.1% higher at 8:50 a.m. London time.

The company on Wednesday reported a full-year group operating margin of 7.9%, which comes in towards the top end of its prior guidance. The automaker reiterated its target of double-digit margins by 2030.

Group revenue rose 13% to 52.4 billion euros, while net profit was slightly below forecasts, according to Reuters.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us