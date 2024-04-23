REAL ID requirements are coming next year—here's what U.S. fliers need to know

Domestic fliers have one year left to get REAL ID-compliant documentation before the Department of Homeland Security's new policies go into effect.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, travelers won't be able to board a domestic flight, access certain federal facilities or enter a nuclear power plant unless their driver's license or ID has REAL ID's telltale star marking in the top righthand corner.

The REAL ID Act was introduced in 2005 in an effort to tighten the nation's air travel security in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has been repeatedly delayed since its original 2008 deadline. It was most recently pushed back at the end of 2022, with the DHS citing "the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic" as part of the reason for the change.

Once the REAL ID requirement goes into effect, travelers will no longer be able to board domestic flights with an ordinary license.

Travelers who go to the airport after May 7, 2025 without a REAL ID-compliant license will not be able to get past security, the DHS website says. They will, however, be able to board commercial aircraft by showing a valid passport.

Here's what you need to know to be prepared for the switch in 2025.

When do I need my REAL ID?

The DHS deadline is May 7, 2025.

What happens if I don't get REAL ID in time?

Failure to produce a REAL ID-compliant identification at airport security will result in you not being let through to your gate.

If you don't have REAL ID by May 7, 2025 you can still show your U.S. passport or an Enhanced Driver's License issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York or Vermont.

For a full list of alternative ID accepted by TSA, visit this link.

How do I sign up for REAL ID?

You can sign up for REAL ID at your local DMV. The DHS includes a helpful map on its website with links to the DMV for every U.S. state and territory where you can set up an appointment.

Each state's driver's licensing agency lists the documentation you will need to bring in order to get a REAL ID. The DHS website states that applicants must bring documentation showing the following:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two documents bearing your address

Lawful status

Do I already have REAL ID? How do I know?

To see if your current ID is REAL ID-compliant, check the top right corner. Depending on which state issues your ID, the REAL ID marking will show up in the form of a yellow or black star in the top right corner on the front of your ID.

You can see example photos on the DHS website.

Can I still drive without a REAL ID?

Yes. The REAL ID requirements will only impact air travel.

