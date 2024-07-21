Money Report

Read President Joe Biden's letter announcing his decision to drop out of the 2024 race

By Riya Bhattacharjee,CNBC

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he will not be seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden, the 46th president of the United States, wrote in a letter to Americans. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."


Read the full letter from President Joe Biden:

