Read Linda Yaccarino's message to X employees about Elon Musk's controversial DealBook interview

X CEO Linda Yaccarino sent a memo to employees on Thursday in which she characterized Elon Musk's recent controversial interview in which he accused advertisers of blackmail as "candid" and "profound."

Musk earlier lashed out at companies like Disney and Apple that have paused their advertising campaign with X shortly after the Tesla chief amplified and responded to antisemitic posts.

Yaccarino told employees that the X owner "shared an unmatched and completely unvarnished perspective and vision for the future."

Linda Yaccarino sent a memo to employees of X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday in the aftermath of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, which she characterized to her staff as "candid" and "profound."

On Wednesday at the DealBook Summit, Musk accused advertisers of trying to "blackmail" him by pulling ads from the platform after Musk said he agreed with a social media post accusing "Jewish communities" of pushing "hatred against whites." Musk's original comments drew condemnation from the White House, which blasted Musk for promoting "antisemitic and racist hate."

"If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising?" X owner and CTO Musk said during the interview. "Blackmail me with money? Go f--- yourself. Go. F---. Yourself. Is that clear?"

She urged employees who did not watch the interview to "please take the time to absorb the magnitude and importance of what we're all a part of. Because that's exactly what I wanted to focus on with you today."

During the interview, Musk lashed out at companies like Disney and Apple that paused their advertising campaigns with X. Musk denied he is antisemitic and apologized for his X posts, calling it "one of the most foolish if not the most foolish thing I've ever done on the platform."

Read the full memo below:

Proud to be at X with YOU!

Hi all,

Yesterday I posted this about DealBook and the X community has been quite lit up today on the same topic. Elon's interview was candid and profound. He shared an unmatched and completely unvarnished perspective and vision for the future. If you haven't watched it, please take the time to absorb the magnitude and importance of what we're all a part of. Because that's exactly what I wanted to focus on with you today.

We're at one of the most maverick companies in the world and we get to do things that have never been done before. X sits in a one-of-a-kind constellation of companies that are changing the world – from helping to conserve the planet through Tesla's electric vehicles, to exploring new planets with SpaceX, to the seamless global connectivity of Starlink, to the potential of transforming lives with Neuralink, to responsibly reimagining the benefits of AGI through xAI.

You're at X because you have the courage and conviction to build and operationalize the most consequential platform that exists. That's quite an enviable position to be in.

Our mission at X is bold: to be an open platform without censorship of thought – one that provides people information and the freedom to make up their own minds. Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised – ever. And no matter how hard they try, we will not be distracted by sideline critics who don't understand our mission.

I'm immensely proud to lead this company – with the passionate people and partners of the X community and most fortunately with all of YOU.

As always, if you need me – I'm here.

Linda

