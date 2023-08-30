Proud Boys sentencing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges canceled due to unspecified emergency, DOJ says

Sentencing hearings for Enrique Tarrio and another Proud Boys leader in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case were canceled, the Department of Justice said.

The decision not to proceed with the sentencings was made "due to an emergency," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said.

The DOJ is seeking 33 years in prison for Tarrio — nearly twice as much time behind bars as the prior longest Jan. 6-related sentence.

Sentencing hearings for Enrique Tarrio and another Proud Boys leader in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case were canceled Wednesday due to an unspecified emergency, the Department of Justice said.

"Due to an emergency, the Court is not proceeding today with sentencings in the Proud Boy cases," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said less than an hour before Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right group, was set to be sentenced.

"When we get more information, we will share it," the office said.

A spokeswoman for the office directed CNBC's requests for additional comment to the U.S. District Court in D.C., which did not immediately provide a response.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told NBC News that the sentencing was cancelled because presiding Judge Timothy Kelly is out sick today.

Tarrio, 39, was set to be sentenced Wednesday morning following his conviction on charges he helped mastermind a seditious conspiracy to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Tarrio — nearly twice as much time behind bars as the longest sentence that has yet come out of the sweeping prosecution of more than 1,100 defendants related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Tarrio and four other defendants in the case played a "central role" in "setting into motion the unlawful events of that day," Attorney General Merrick Garland said after they were found guilty in May.

Before its abrupt cancellation, Tarrio's sentencing hearing was set for 10 a.m. ET in the D.C. federal court.

Ethan Nordean, who led the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, was set to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon. Three other defendants — Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — have sentencing hearings scheduled for later in the week.

The DOJ is seeking 27 years in prison for Nordean; 33 years for Biggs; 30 years for Rehl; and 20 years for Pezzola. All five defendants were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to impede Congress and federal authorities, civil disorder and destruction of government property. Pezzola was not found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

The defendants appeared in court in orange jumpsuits on Tuesday for a lengthy hearing that aired impact statements from victims of the Jan. 6 riot, when a violent mob broke through police lines and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The mob, spurred by former President Donald Trump's false claims that his loss to President Joe Biden was the result of widespread election fraud, forced lawmakers to flee their chambers, temporarily halting the peaceful transfer of power.

A sixth defendant in the Proud Boys case, Charles Donohoe, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to charges of conspiracy and assaulting officers.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in May was hit with an 18-year prison sentence, the longest any Jan. 6 defendant had received up to that point. Rhodes was also convicted of seditious conspiracy.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.