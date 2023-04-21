Procter & Gamble Beats Earnings Estimates, Raises Revenue Forecast as Prices Rise

Procter & Gamble beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations.

The company also raised its fiscal 2023 sales guidance.

Procter & Gamble on Friday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations as higher prices helped offset lower demand for its products.

The company, which owns household brands like Febreze, Charmin and Tide, also raised its forecast for organic sales growth for fiscal 2023 to 6%, up from its prior range of 4% to 5%.

Shares of P&G rose 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended March 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.37 vs. $1.32 expected

Revenue: $20.07 billion vs. $19.32 billion expected

P&G reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.4 billion, or $1.37 per share, up from $3.36 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 4% to $20.07 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the effects of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, increased 7% in the quarter.

But the company's volume, which excludes price and currency changes, fell 3% as consumers opted for cheaper alternatives. Across its portfolio, P&G's prices were up 10% year over year.

This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of shrinking volume for the consumer giant.

CFO Andre Schulten said on a press call that volume improved sequentially from the company's fiscal second quarter. He added that quarterly volume fell just 2% from last year when excluding P&G's business in Russia, where it scaled back operations and advertising since the Kremlin started the war in Ukraine last year.

All of P&G's divisions reported declining volume for the quarter, except for its health and beauty units, which both saw volume increase just 1%.

However, volume actually increased in the U.S., the company's biggest market, according to Schulten. He pointed to another bright spot in China, P&G's second-largest market, which is finally recovering from Covid lockdowns and seeing improvements in consumer confidence.

P&G once again raised prices in the U.S. and Europe during the fiscal third quarter, Schulten said.

P&G's fabric and home care segment, which includes brands like Tide, Swiffer and Mr. Clean, saw its volume fall 5% in the steepest drop among the company's business units. P&G said volume declines came primarily in Europe.

The baby, feminine and family care segment reported a 4% volume decline. The division, which includes Pampers, Bounty and Charmin, also saw volume fall in Europe. The company said demand for its diapers was lower there.

P&G's grooming business, which includes Gillette and Venus razors, reported a 1% decline in volume. The unit has typically lagged the rest of P&G's portfolio, but performed relatively better this quarter. However, lower demand for its appliances caused the unit's volume decline.