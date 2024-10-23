President Joe Biden has forgiven student debt for over 1 million public service workers—see how many in each state

President Joe Biden and his administration hit a major milestone this October.

The administration has now forgiven student debt balances for over 1 million borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the Department of Education announced on Oct. 17.

Though PSLF has been around since 2007, only 7,000 borrowers in total had qualified and received debt forgiveness through the program prior to Biden taking office.

The basic guidelines for PSLF require borrowers to be working in public service and making qualifying payments on their loans for 10 years before they can see any of their balances discharged.

But as of 2018, widespread mismanagement of the program had led to 99% of borrowers getting denied the forgiveness many of them believed they'd earned. Servicers and borrowers alike had problems identifying and keeping track of qualifying payments as well as ensuring loan and employer eligibility, leaving most borrowers stuck with their debt.

"The progress is historic," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on a press call. "Before President Biden took office, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program was so riddled with dysfunction that only 7,000 public servants had ever qualified."

Along with his other student debt relief initiatives, Biden has made it a priority during his presidency to fix the PSLF program. As a result, his administration has now cleared the loan balances of over 1 million public service workers, including teachers, nurses, government employees and more who each made 120 monthly payments before getting a total of nearly $74 billion in debt canceled.

Here's how many workers in each state have seen their debt forgiven through PSLF during Biden's time in office, according to the administration, as well has how much each worker had cleared on average.

California has the most public service workers who have seen their debt forgiven with nearly 87,000 borrowers getting relief. New York, Texas and Florida follow in that order.

However, public service workers in the District of Columbia saw more debt relief, on average, than any state at $92,650 per borrower, followed by a concentration of southern states. After D.C., borrowers in Georgia had the most debt forgiven per borrower with an average of $91,132.

Here are the 10 states that had the most debt per borrower cleared through PSLF under the Biden Administration:

Georgia: $91,132 Mississippi: $88,090 Florida: $83,963 South Carolina: $83,446 Alabama: $81,490 Maryland: $80,683 Louisiana: $80,670 Tennessee: $78,767 California: $76,998 Nevada: $75,331

