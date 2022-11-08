Powerball Drawing Held for Record $2.04 Billion Jackpot After Delay of Hours

The drawing for a record Powerball jackpot topping $2.04 billion was held Tuesday morning after a delay because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales.

The drawing for a record Powerball jackpot topping $2.04 billion was held Tuesday morning after a delay because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales. The headline prize climbed beyond its earlier $1.9 billion estimate.

The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The drawing at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, at 8:57 a.m. ET, came after a delay of more than 10 hours.

Powerball's latest drawing had been scheduled for late Monday night. But that was delayed because of the problems in a single state, which was not identified by the Multi-State Lottery Association.

In a statement Tuesday morning before the draw occurred, the association said, "Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data."

"Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the group said.

"Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning," the statement said.

"Players should hold onto their tickets."

Meanwhile, the official Powerball website had featured the notice: "Results Pending."

If someone won the drawing, the cash payout of the jackpot — the largest ever in lottery history — the cash payout would top $929 million before taxes.

The last winning ticket in a Powerball drawing was Aug. 3, for a jackpot of nearly $207 million. There have been three drawings per week since then.