Poet Amanda Gorman's new poem celebrates democracy and unity

Amanda Gorman, the first U.S. national youth poet laureate, recited a new poem at the Democratic National Convention.

Her new work focused on themes of democracy and unity to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

In 2021, First Lady Jill Biden invited Gorman to recite a poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration, making her the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

"Divided we cannot endure, but united we can endeavor to humanize our democracy and endear democracy to humanity." Gorman, 26, recited at the United Center arena in Chicago

"It falls to us, to ensure that we do not fall. For a people that cannot stand together, cannot stand at all."

Gorman's work is titled "This Sacred Scene."

Gorman's poem "The Hill We Climb," and its message of unity in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots resonated with millions of Americans.

Her books of poetry rocketed to the top spots on Amazon's bestseller lists, and overnight, Gorman became a literary celebrity.

Read a transcript of Gorman's 2024 DNC poem below.

We gather at this hollowed place because we believe in the American dream.

We face a race that tests if this country we cherish shall perish from the Earth, and if our earth shall perish from this country.

It falls to us to ensure that we do not fall for a people that cannot stand together, cannot stand at all.

We are one family, regardless of religion, class or color. For what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty, but our love for one another.

This is loud in our country's call, because while we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all.

Empathy emancipates, making us greater than hate or vanity. That is the American promise, powerful and pure. Divided, we cannot endure but united, we can endeavor to humanize our democracy and endear democracy to humanity.

And make no mistake, cohering is the hardest task history ever wrote, but tomorrow is not written by our odds of hardship, but by the audacity of our hope, by the vitality of our vote.

Only now, approaching this rare air, are we aware that perhaps the American Dream is no dream at all, but instead a dare to dream together.

Like a million roots tethered, branching up humbly, making one tree, this is our country. From many, one; from battles won; our freedoms sung; our kingdom come has just begun.

We redeem this sacred scene. Ready for our journey. From it together, we must birth this early republic and achieve an unearthly summit. Let us not just believe in the American dream. Let us be worthy of it.