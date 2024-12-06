‘Pet sitter' dominates the list of the most trendy roles for workers in Singapore, according to Indeed

"Pet sitter," "chauffeur," "bakery assistant" and other service jobs are drawing a surge of interest in Singapore, according to the 2024 Rising Jobs list by job matching and hiring platform Indeed.

While workers in the country eye service and support roles, employers are focused on finding talent in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, according to Indeed's study which analyzed job postings and click trends on the platform between November 2023 and November 2024.

"This trend clearly paints a picture of a job market with contrasting priorities — employers chasing innovation while job seekers gravitate toward roles that feel accessible and practical," according to the report.

The study shares where hiring demand is growing and the roles that have been trending among job seekers in Singapore.

Hiring demand

These are the job postings that had the highest growth between November 2023 and November 2024, according to Indeed:

Sales and marketing manager +127% Machine learning engineer +83% Resident engineer +75% Civil engineer +65% Assistant cook +65% Center manager +64% Management associate +63% Trainer +62% Digital marketer +58% Accounts payable clerk +57%

"The demand for sales and marketing managers is rising as businesses work to stand out in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace," Saumitra Chand, career expert at Indeed, told CNBC Make It.

"As sectors like technology, lifestyle, and e-commerce continue to grow, marketing professionals play a crucial role in driving revenue and shaping brand identity," he said, and professionals skilled in video production, SEO and campaign management are in demand.

Additionally, employers and organizations in Singapore are also ramping up their search for those skilled in "transformative technologies" such as machine learning, and civil engineering, which is "driven by Singapore's ongoing emphasis on innovation and infrastructure development," said Chand.

That comes on the back of Singapore's then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's February announcement that the city-state will allocate more than 1 billion Singapore dollars (about $743 million) toward furthering the country's AI development and capabilities.

What job seekers are interested in

Despite that, workers in Singapore are leaning heavily into service and support roles, as evidenced by Indeed's data, which shows the job postings with the highest increase in clicks from job seekers:

Pet sitter +260% Chauffeur +184% Sales advisor +165% Bakery assistant +156% Zookeeper +149% Information technology intern +142% Senior graphic designer +140% Front desk receptionist +137% Managing director +124% Banking associate +117%

"For many, roles like pet sitting or chauffeuring offer something that high-stakes jobs often struggle to provide: simplicity, flexibility, and a sense of control. These positions allow individuals to step away from the relentless pressure of long hours and rapid deadlines," said Chand.

Singapore's high cost of living could be another factor pushing some job seekers to find "immediate" and "accessible" roles that allow them to meet their financial needs without extensive training, he added.

These roles also align with a growing desire for flexibility after the pandemic, he said.

