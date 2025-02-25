Perplexity AI launching $50 million venture fund to back early-stage startups

Perplexity AI is creating a $50 million fund focused on pre-seed and seed AI startups based in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The company will operate as an anchor investor in the fund but most of the capital is coming from outside limited partners.

The two general partners of the fund are also coming from elsewhere. They are Kelly Graziadei and Joanna Lee Shevelenko, who have been running early-stage fund f7 Ventures, the person said. According to a filing with the SEC from October, Perplexity F7 Fund I had filed to raise $50 million. Graziadei and Shevelenko are named as the two general partners.

Perplexity has been in the middle of the generative AI boom that began in late 2022 with the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT. CNBC reported in November that the company was in the final stages of raising $500 million in funding at a $9 billion valuation. Perplexity is viewed as a potential competitor to Google as more consumers turn to AI to search for information online.

Last month, Perplexity also made a bid to merge with TikTok U.S. as the social media platform faces a potential U.S. shutdown.

The company sees a potential investing advantage when it comes to startups because roughly 80,000 developers are plugged into its network, so Perplexity gets visibility into who is using its application programming interface (API) and who is most active in their consumption, the person said.

Perplexity's founders and investors are putting money into the fund, and some of the company's commitment is in the form of stock, the source said.

CNBC's Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

