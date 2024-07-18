Penn lays off about 100 employees as it focuses on ESPN Bet growth

Penn Entertainment will lay off about 100 employees as it focuses on growth for ESPN Bet. The company employs about 20,000 people.

CEO Jay Snowden told staff members in an internal email that it's embarking on a new phase of growth in its interactive business, which includes ESPN Bet, a $2 billion branding partnership with Disney's ESPN.

Investors are impatient for Penn to demonstrate its muscle with the rebranded sportsbook, and activist investor Donerail Group has called on the board to sell the casino company.

CEO Jay Snowden told staff members in an internal email that the changes will enhance operational efficiencies following its 2021 acquisition of Canadian media and gaming powerhouse theScore.

"When PENN acquired theScore, we hit the ground running with the build-out of our proprietary tech stack and the migration of our sportsbook to theScore's best-in-class-platform," Snowden wrote in the memo, which was seen by CNBC. "This led us to temporarily set aside any potential organizational changes that would typically follow a major acquisition."

Penn went on to say it's embarking on a new phase of growth in its interactive business, which includes ESPN Bet, a $2 billion branding partnership with Disney's ESPN. Snowden said the initiatives include product enhancements and deeper integration into ESPN's ecosystem.

Rumors have swirled about the potential interest from many other online gaming and brick-and-mortar casino companies.

Truist gaming analyst Barry Jonas wrote in a note Thursday that a sale is unlikely in the near term because of the complexity of a transaction that would likely involve major divestitures.

Penn's release of new ESPN Bet features this fall during football season should meaningfully improve its product, Jonas said, and a focus on costs indicate the company's commitment to seeing its investment yield results.

Penn shares have plummeted 25% year to date. It has missed earnings expectations the last two quarters and lowered guidance.

"Investors continue to wonder what an ESPN Bet success could look like, and how much more investment (beyond what's guided) it'll take to reach," Jonas notes.

Truist has a buy rating on Penn and a price target of $25.