Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin's No. 1 Tip for Avoiding Burnout: ‘Invest in Yourself'

Star Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin keeps a busy schedule.

In addition to teaching fitness classes, the 37-year-old is a podcast host, author and Nike athlete ambassador. Needless to say, she knows a thing or two about burnout.

Oyeneyin, who is also an ambassador for SmileDirectClub's Confidence Council, tells CNBC Make It that part of what helps keep her busy schedule from becoming overwhelming is her carefully planned morning routine.

In addition to meditating, doing her skincare routine and spending time with her dog, Oyeneyin makes a point to stay away from her phone for the first 30 to 60 minutes of her day.

Starting her day by focusing on herself rather than her professional responsibilities allows her to "gain control of my conscious mind."

"It makes me realize that every single thing on the list, for the most part, can ultimately wait," she says. "Most things really aren't as urgent as I would like to tell myself they are."

Staying off of her phone has the added benefit of keeping Oyeneyin from going on social media — she has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram — which she says has time-saving effects throughout the day.

"Thirty minutes in the morning on social media leads to another 30 minutes at lunch, which leads to an hour at dinnertime," she says. "If I can minimize my social media time in the morning, then oftentimes I find that I stay off of it until at least the early evening."

Oyeneyin says that she regularly tells the people who take her exercise classes that they shouldn't feel any guilt for making time in their day exclusively to take care of themselves.

"Oftentimes we put the people in our lives — or even our careers and our jobs — ahead of our own health or our own hygiene or our own physical wellness to make sure that everybody else and everything else is okay," Oyeneyin says. "That only works for so long until you hit burnout."

In fact, Oyeneyin says taking care of yourself is often necessary so you can better take care of your other responsibilities.

""You invest in yourself so that you can be better and do better for everyone else and everything else around you," she says. "These are the things that I do so that my soul feels full. And when that happens, I'm better for everyone that I come into contact with."

