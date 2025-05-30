PBS sues Trump over executive order to cut funding

PBS sued President Donald Trump to block his effort to cut off federal funding for the public broadcaster.

PBS on Friday sued President Donald Trump to block his effort to cut off federal funding for the public broadcaster.

The U.S. Constitution and the half-century-old law governing public television "forbid" Trump from attempting to defund PBS or "serving as the arbiter" of its programming, PBS wrote in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit from PBS and one of its member stations in Minnesota came three days after NPR filed a similar suit against Trump and his administration.

