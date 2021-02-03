Money Report

DONALD TRUMP

Parler's Survival Is Uncertain After It Was Dropped by Amazon, Apple and Google

By Magdalena Petrova, CNBC

OLIVIER DOULIERY | AFP | Getty Images

Conservatives flocked to social media platform Parler during the 2020 presidential election.

Parler bills itself as an alternative to Twitter and Facebook, which some believe overstepped their bounds when they began to label then-President Donald Trump's posts and eventually banned him.

One of Parler's draws has been its more relaxed moderation policies. Founded in 2018 by John Matze and Jared Thomson, Parler was meant to be a "town square," where people could freely express their views without fear of being "deplatformed."

But this has led to a slew of violent posts on the platform. Now, Google, Apple and Amazon have abandoned Parler, and the company's future is uncertain. Watch the video to find out more.

