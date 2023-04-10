Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Outlook for Credit Access Hits Record Low While Inflation Expectations Jump, NY Fed Survey Shows

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Respondents to a New York Fed survey expect prices to rise by half a percentage point in the year ahead, equating to a 4.75% annual gain.
  • Those reporting that credit is much or somewhat harder to get than a year ago rose to 58.2%, the highest ever in a data series that goes back to June 2013.
  • Consumers expect gas prices to rise by 4.6% in the year ahead and see food prices up 5.9%.

Consumers are getting more pessimistic about inflation and their access to credit, according to the results of a monthly survey the New York Federal Reserve released Monday.

Respondents expect prices to rise by half a percentage point in the year ahead, equating to a 4.7% annual gain, the central bank branch's Survey of Consumer Expectations for March showed.

That's the first time the near-term outlook increased since October and runs counter to the narrative from Fed officials that they expect inflation to subside as a series of interest rate increases take hold. In their most recent economic projections, policymakers said they anticipate inflation including food and energy prices to decline to 2.5% in 2024.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The current one-year outlook is down from 6.6% from the same time in 2022, but is running well ahead of the Fed's 2% inflation goal. Expectations on a three- and five-year horizon were little changed, at 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Consumers expect gas prices to rise by 4.6% in the year ahead, slightly less than the February outlook, and they see food prices up 5.9%, which was a decline of 1.4 percentage points from last month's survey.

At the same time, consumers see their access to credit diminishing.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Announces New Shock Absorption Tech for Premium EVs

1 hour ago

Warren, AOC Press Top Silicon Valley Bank Depositors About Any Cushy Treatment They Received

Those reporting that credit is much or somewhat harder to get than a year ago rose to 58.2%, the highest ever in a data series that goes back to June 2013. Likewise, the expectation that credit will be more difficult to get a year from now rose to nearly 53%, up from 48.8% in February.

The outlook for missing a minimum debt payment in the next year rose by 0.3 percentage point to 10.9% of respondents.

The survey also showed less optimism about stocks, with just 35% expecting higher prices a year from now, down 1.4 percentage points on a monthly basis.

The results come as the Fed considers whether to continue raising interest rates or to go on hold when it meets again in May. Current market pricing sees a 69% probability of another quarter percentage point increase, according to the CME Group.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us