Two Dead in Incident at Mercedes Plant in Germany, Police Say

The perpetrator has been arrested, the force added, noting there was no further danger to employees in the plant at this time.

Stuttgart prosecution officials described the incident as a shooting.

An incident took place at the Mercedes-Benz Daimler factory in Sindelfingen, southern Germany on Thursday, resulting in two fatalities, local German police said.

The force reported one death shortly after the incident, with a heavily injured victim passing away in hospital care afterward.

"This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen," a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor said, in comments to Reuters. "Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died."

The plant employs roughly 35,000 staff and produces several Mercedes models, including the E-class model and S-class luxury sedans, according to the company.

