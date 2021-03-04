Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

One Casino Stock Stands Out as a Leader Amid a Sector Rally, Traders Agree

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Casino stocks are on a hot streak.

Las Vegas Sands, Caesars, MGM and Wynn have outperformed the market this year, benefiting from a rotation into stocks tied to a reopening economy.

Money Report

Economy 15 mins ago

Exxon CEO Darren Woods Promises Investors a Strong Dividend Despite 2020 Losses

Make It 18 mins ago

More Than 1 in 3 Cryptocurrency Investors Know Little to Nothing About It, Survey Finds

The four also rallied Wednesday after Sands signed a $6.25 billion to sell its Vegas properties to private equity firms Apollo Group and VICI Properties.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Mark Newton, president of Newton Advisors, says another looks to be the best bet in the pack.

"MGM is one that I think actually stands out as being a little bit more attractive than LVS at current levels," Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "MGM ironically used to be the real laggard and now all of a sudden, it's gotten extraordinarily strong, has actually surpassed the former highs that we saw back in 2018."

The stock is trading at levels not seen since 2008 and has surged 558% since lows last March.

"MGM is really the leader right now and the one you'd want to favor for strength," Newton said.

MGM also looks to be a strong performer from a fundamental perspective, according to Quint Tatro, president of Joule Financial.

"We really think that MGM could go back to pre-Covid levels, earning well over $1 on adjusted EPS, which even at $40 a share, that kind of jump after seeing several couple of years now in the red is going to be a tremendous valuation," Tatro said during the same interview. "Even though the stock has been on a tremendous run, I think it can continue. It'd be a buy in our opinion on any pullback so MGM we favor here for sure."

MGM will report earnings in early May. For fiscal 2021, analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the casino operator to narrow losses to $1.95 a share from $3.94 in 2020. Sales are likely to rebound, too.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingMGM Resorts International
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us