Oil rises as Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any future Houthi attacks

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would hold Iran responsible for any future attacks by the Houthis.

Trump's threat comes after the U.S. launched a new wave of airstrikes against the Houthis over the weekend.

The Houthis have launched repeated attacks on shipping passing through the Red Sea. The militant group is allied with the Islamic Republic and Hamas.

Oil prices rose on Monday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would hold Iran responsible for any future attack by the Houthis, a militant group in Yemen that has launched missile strikes on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and on Israel.

U.S. crude oil futures rose 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.58 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent traded higher by 44 cents, or 0.62%, at $71.02 per barrel.

"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social. "IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"

Trump's threat comes after the U.S. launched a new wave of airstrikes against the Houthis over the weekend. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday the U.S. campaign will continue until the militant group halts its attacks.

"This campaign is about freedom of navigation and restoring deterrence," Hegseth told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. "The minute the Houthis say we'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones, this campaign will end. But until then, it will be unrelenting."

The Houthis began targeting commercial shipping traversing the Red Sea in late 2023 in support of Hamas, after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel and Israel responded with a ground and air campaign in Gaza. The Houthis and Hamas are both allied with Iran.

The Houthi missile strikes have forced international shipping companies to re-route container ships that would normally pass through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Trump has re-imposed a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran with the goal of driving down the Islamic Republic's oil exports. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said the Trump administration's goal is to collapse Iran's economy.

The White House believes Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon, an allegation the Islamic Republic denies. Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, said Sunday that "all options are on the table" to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear bomb.

"We cannot have a situation that would result in an arms race across the Middle East in terms of nuclear proliferation," Waltz said on ABC's "This Week."

Trump has said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. In 2018, the president withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama, an agreement called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.