Oil rallies as demand expectations rise on strong U.S. growth, China stimulus

Oil prices rallied Thursday as demand expectations rose on strong U.S. economic growth and stimulus in China, while the supply side tightened on falling crude inventories due to winter storms.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose $1.01, or 1.35%, to trade at $76.10 a barrel Thursday morning. The Brent contract for March gained 98 cents, or 1.22%, to trade at $81.02 a barrel.

WTI is up nearly 7% this year while Brent is up 5.7%.

U.S. crude remaining above $76 a barrel would indicate a breakout that confirms oil's immediate trend has moved to the upside, according to Matt Maley, chief market strategist with Miller Tabak.

This would be also a good sign for energy stocks which have lagged crude prices since mid-December, Maley said. If crude oil confirms a change in trend, energy stocks will have to play catch up, he told CNBC.

The U.S. economy grew 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, avoiding a recession and soundly beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of 2%. Strong economic growth would imply solid demand for crude.

The supply side, meanwhile, has grown tighter with commercial crude stockpiles in the U.S. declining by 9.2 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 19, according to the Energy Information Agency. The stockpile decline is due to U.S. production taking a hit from a winter storm earlier this month, according to John Evans with PVM Oil Associates.

U.S. production declined by 1 million barrels per day to 12.3 million bpd last week, according to estimates from the EIA. North Dakota, the third largest crude producing state in the U.S., got hit particularly bad by the winter weather with production falling 700,000 bpd at the worst point last week.

The winter storm has led to the largest weather-related disruption to crude since Hurricane Ida in 2021, according to Ryan Grabinski, an analyst with Strategas Securities.

"All indications suggest this production disruption will be short lived barring a prolonged period of cold weather," Grabinski told clients in a Thursday research note.

China, meanwhile, promised Wednesday to reduce the amount of liquidity its banks are required to keep on hand in an effort to boost the country's faltering economy. The looser reserve requirements will free up $139.8 billion in long-term capital, according China's central bank.

"Whether or not these actions see fruition and their influence only ephemeral time will tell, but stimulus in any form from China is normally greeted warmly in oil markets," Evans wrote in a Thursday note.

The drop in U.S. stockpiles and China stimulus help ease traders' fears that the oil supply is outstripping demand as North America pumps crude at record levels while the world's second-largest economy slows.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Houthi militants attacked a U.S.-flagged container ship transiting the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday. The U.S. launched airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen and Iran-allied militants in Iraq this week.

