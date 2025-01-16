Oil major BP to cut thousands of jobs in cost-saving drive

"Today, we have today told staff across bp that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4700 bp roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year," BP said in a statement.

The company added it is also reducing contractor numbers by 3,000.

BP has underperformed its European rivals of late as energy market participants continue to question the firm's investment case.

British oil major BP on Thursday said it is planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

"We are also reducing our contractor numbers by 3000," the company said.

The measures, which were designed to lower costs, come after BP CEO Murray Auchincloss said last year that the company intends to deliver at least $2 billion of cash savings by the end of 2026.

Shares of BP traded 1.6% higher on Thursday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.