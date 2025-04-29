BP profit falls sharply but CEO says oil major ‘off to a great start' in strategy reset

British oil giant BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.4 billion for the first three months of the year.

That missed analyst expectations of $1.6 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

The results come as the energy major faces fresh pressure from activist investors less than two months after announcing a strategic reset.

British oil giant BP on Tuesday posted slightly weaker-than-expected first-quarter net profit, following a recent strategic reset and a slump in crude prices.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The beleaguered oil and gas major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.38 billion for the first three months of the year. That missed analyst expectations of $1.6 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

BP's net profit had hit $2.7 billion a year earlier and $1.2 billion in the final three months of 2024.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The results come as the energy major faces fresh pressure from activist investors less than two months after announcing a strategic reset.

Seeking to rebuild investor confidence, BP in February pledged to slash renewable spending and boost annual expenditure on its core business of oil and gas.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that the firm was "off to a great start" in delivering on its strategic reset.

"We had a great operational quarter. We had our highest upstream operating efficiency in history. Our refineries in the first quarter ran at the best they've run in 24 years. We had six exploration discoveries in a row, which is really unusual and we started out three major projects," Auchincloss said.

For the first quarter, BP announced a dividend per ordinary share of 8 cents and a share buyback of $750 million.

Net debt rose to $26.97 billion in the January-March period, up from $22.99 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. BP had previously warned of lower reported upstream production and higher net debt in the first quarter, when compared to the final three months of last year.

Shares of BP fell 3.3% on Tuesday morning. The firm is down roughly 8% year-to-date.

Activist pressure

BP's green strategy U-turn does not appear to have gone far enough for the likes of activist investor Elliott Management, which went public last week with a stake of more than 5% in the London-listed firm.

The disclosure makes the U.S. hedge fund BP's second-largest shareholder after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, according to LSEG data.

Elliott was first reported to have assumed a position in the oil and gas company back in February, driving a share price rally amid expectations that its involvement could pressure BP to shift gears back toward its oil and gas businesses.

BP's Auchincloss declined to comment on interactions with investors when asked whether the firm was under pressure from the likes of Elliott to go beyond the plans announced in its February pivot.

Notably, BP suffered a shareholder rebellion at its annual general meeting earlier this month. Almost a quarter (24.3%) of investors voted against the re-election of outgoing Chair Helge Lund, a symbolic result that reflected a sense of deep frustration among the firm's shareholders.

Mark van Baal, founder of Dutch activist investor Follow This, told CNBC last week that he hoped the shareholder revolt means Amanda Blanc, who is leading the process to find Lund's successor, will look for a new chair who is "climate competent" and "will not respond to short-term activists so quickly."

Lund is expected to step down from his role next year.

Takeover candidate

BP's underperformance relative to industry peers such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Shell has thrust the energy major into the spotlight as a prime takeover candidate. Energy analysts have questioned, however, whether any of the likeliest suitors will rise to the occasion.

BP's Auchincloss on Tuesday said that he wouldn't speculate on whether the company is a takeover target, but confirmed the oil major had not asked for any sort of protection from the British government.

"What I will say is we're a strong, independent company and we've got sector-leading growth. And if we can deliver the sector-leading growth, and the first quarter is a fantastic example of that, then I have no concerns. I think we're going to do great," Auchincloss said.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil prices have fallen in recent months on demand fears. International benchmark Brent crude futures with June delivery traded at $65.19 per barrel on Tuesday morning, down more than 1% for the session. That's lower from around $84 per barrel a year ago.

Asked whether weaker crude prices could put the some of the firm's reset plans in jeopardy, Auchincloss said, "Not really. We have a balance of products that we think about that generate revenue for us. So, oil, natural gas and refined products as well."

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.