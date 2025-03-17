Money Report

OECD cuts U.S. and global economic outlooks as Trump's trade tariffs weigh on growth

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Undiscouraged by the rain, shoppers and visitors out on Oxford Street braving the bad weather from the latest storm using umbrellas on 28th January 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Oxford Street is a major retail centre in the West End of the capital and is Europes busiest shopping street with around half a million daily visitors to its approximately 300 shops, the majority of which are fashion and high street clothing stores. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
  • Global growth is expected to slow from 3.2% in 2024 to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, according to the OECD. It had previously forecast 3.3% global economic growth this year and next.
  • The U.S.'s annual GDP growth is also projected to fall to 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026 — down from earlier forecasts of 2.4% this year and 2.1% next year.

Both U.S. and global economic growth is set to be lower than previously projected, according to the latest estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Global GDP growth is projected to moderate from 3.2% in 2024, to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026, with higher trade barriers in several G20 economies and increased geopolitical and policy uncertainty weighing on investment and household spending," the OECD said Monday in its interim Economic Outlook report.

"Annual GDP growth in the United States is projected to slow from its strong recent pace, to be 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026."

In its previous projections, published in December, the OECD had estimated 3.3% global economic growth this year and next. The U.S. economy had been expected to grow 2.4% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026.

The OECD said its latest projections were "based on an assumption that bilateral tariffs between Canada and the United States and between Mexico and the United States are raised by an additional 25 percentage points on almost all merchandise imports from April."

If the tariff increases were lower, or applied to fewer goods, economic activity would be stronger and inflation would be lower than projected, "but global growth would still be weaker than previously expected," the report noted.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

