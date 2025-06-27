Nvidia heads for 5-day win streak as it hits record highs

Nvidia shares rose for a fifth consecutive day toward new highs as investors shrugged off China export fears.

The rise in shares has helped the AI chipmaking giant regain its seat as the most valuable company with a market value of $3.8 trillion.

The stock is up 66% since hitting its 52-week low in early April. Its market capitalization last stood at about $3.8 trillion, putting it ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimated that both Nvidia and Microsoft will hit the $4 trillion market cap club this summer, and reach $5 trillion over the next 18 months.

Nvidia had a rough start to 2025 as fears of tariffs and China export controls on semiconductors dampened sentiment. Earlier this year, the Trump administration told Nvidia that it would need an export license to ship its H20 processors to China. The chip was introduced following rules introduced by the Biden administration.

CEO Jensen Huang raised concerns about getting locked out of the massive $50 billion China market and said the changes effectively cut off sales without a "grace period." He said Nvidia's recent quarterly results would have been better if the company could sell chips in the world's second-largest economy.

Nvidia held its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, where Huang called robotics the biggest opportunity for the chipmaker after AI. The company's business unit, which includes automotive and robotics segments, reached $567 million in sales, or about 1% of revenues last quarter.

"We're working towards a day where there will be billions of robots, hundreds of millions of autonomous vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of robotic factories that can be powered by Nvidia technology," he said.

WATCH: Nvidia hits all-time high as semi boom broadens