Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week.

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S., which was announced by President Donald Trump.

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

U.S. tech giants Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are supporting the "UAE Stargate" artificial intelligence data center announced this week, a source familiar with the deal confirmed Friday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nvidia will supply hardware with the latest Blackwell GB300 systems, the source confirmed.

The data center will collaborate with the AI infrastructure project of the same name in the U.S. announced by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration in January.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It is unclear if Oracle is involved in UAE Stargate as well. Co-founder Larry Ellison was part of the U.S. Stargate announcement.

The Abu Dhabi data center announced Thursday will be built by the Emirati firm G42. The massive campus will have 5-gigawatt capacity and cover 10 square miles.

Trump was in the UAE as part of a first foreign trip abroad in his second term. Trump also visited Saudi Arabia.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Cisco President Jeetu Patel were all in the UAE as well.

The first phase of UAE Stargate includes a 1-gigawatt compute cluster.

OpenAI announced in February that it was considering building U.S. Stargate data center campuses in 16 states that had indicated "real interest" in the project.

The 16 states were Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Construction on the data center in Abilene, Texas, is currently underway and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this story.