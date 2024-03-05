Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic slashed the risk of kidney disease progression in trial

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC

Sebastien Bozon | Afp | Getty Images
  • Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Ozempic cut the risk of kidney disease progression and related health complications in diabetic patients, according to initial late-stage trial results.
  • Ozempic specifically lowered the risk of kidney disease progression, major cardiac events and death by 24% in diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease compared to a placebo. 
  • The results add to the growing evidence that the highly popular injection has broader health benefits for patients beyond treating Type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Ozempic cut the risk of kidney disease progression and related health complications in diabetic patients, according to initial late-stage trial results released Tuesday. 

Ozempic specifically lowered the risk of kidney disease progression and death from kidney or cardiovascular complications by 24% in diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease compared to a placebo. 

The results add to the growing evidence that the highly popular injection and similar drugs for weight loss have broader health benefits for patients beyond treating Type 2 diabetes and helping them shed pounds. Those treatments skyrocketed in popularity over the past year despite their mixed insurance coverage and hefty price tags.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Novo Nordisk said it will present full data from the study later this year. The company also noted that it would file for an expanded approval of Ozempic based on the data in both the U.S. and Europe.

Chronic kidney disease would be a big additional treatment opportunity for Ozempic. Roughly 40% of people with diabetes also have the condition. The disease involves a gradual loss of kidney function.

Notably, the Danish company ended the trial in October, a year earlier than expected, in response to positive results.

Money Report

16 mins ago

China's top securities regulator vows to ‘strictly' crack down on market manipulators

32 mins ago

Ukraine war live updates: Missile alert in Russian region after fuel warehouse hit; Putin spy chief slams European leadership

The trial, called FLOW, first started in 2019 and followed roughly 3,500 patients with diabetes and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

The data comes as Novo Nordisk faces increased competition from Eli Lilly and tries to win expanded insurance coverage for its separate weight loss injection Wegovy.

Last year, a late-stage trial on Wegovy showed that it cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%. 

Clarification: This story was updated to reflect trial information Novo Nordisk clarified from an earlier press release.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us