Nonfarm payroll growth revised down by 818,000, Labor Department says

The U.S. economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12-month period through March 2024, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

As part of its preliminary annual benchmark revisions to the nonfarm payroll numbers, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the actual job growth was nearly 30% less than the initially reported 2.9 million from April 2023 through March of this year.

The revision to the total payrolls level of -0.5% is the largest since 2009. The numbers are routinely revised each month, but the BLS does a broader revision each year when it gets the results of the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

Wall Street had been waiting for the revisions numbers, with many economists expecting a sizeable reduction in the originally reported figures.

Even with the revisions, job creation during the period stood at more than 2 million, but the report could be seen as an indication that the labor market is not as strong as the previous BLS reporting had made it out to be. That in turn could provide further impetus for the Federal Reserve to start lowering interest rates.

"The labor market appears weaker than originally reported," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "A deteriorating labor market will allow the Fed to highlight both sides of the dual mandate and investors should expect the Fed to prepare markets for a cut at the September meeting."

At the sector level, the biggest downward revision came in professional and business services, where job growth was 358,000 less. Other areas revised lower included leisure and hospitality (-150,000), manufacturing (-115,000), and trade, transportation and utilities (-104,000).

Within the trade category, retail trade numbers were cut by 129,000.

A few sectors saw upward revisions, including private education and health services (87,000), transportation and warehousing (56,400), and other services (21,000).

Government jobs were little changed after the revisions, picking up just 1,000.

Nonfarm payroll jobs totaled 158.7 million through July, an increase of 1.6% from the same month in 2023. There have been concerns, though, that the labor market is starting to weaken, with the rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3% representing a 0.8 percentage point gain from the 12-month low and triggering a historically accurate measure known as the "Sahm Rule" that indicates an economy in recession.

However, much of the gain in the unemployment rate has been attributed to an increase in people returning to the workforce rather than a pronounced surge in layoffs.

"This preliminary estimate doesn't change the fact that the jobs recovery has been and remains historically strong, delivering solid job and wage gains, strong consumer spending, and record small business creation," White House economist Jared Bernstein said in a statement.

Federal Reserve officials nonetheless are watching the jobs situation closely and are expected to approve their first interest rate cut in four years when they next meet in September. Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a much-anticipated policy speech Friday at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that could lay the groundwork for easier monetary policy ahead.