Do you know someone who is dedicated to teaching people in their community about money? We want to hear their story! It could be a teacher, troop leader, librarian, coach, parent - anyone trying to make their community smarter about their finances.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, CNBC will highlight individuals who are working to teach others about personal finance and empowering them to strive toward a bright financial future.

Fill out the form below to nominate a Financial Literacy Leader to be recognized during our upcoming virtual town hall with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona - Invest In You: Ready. Set. Grow America's Financial Education - on October 13, 2021.

Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm ET on October 1, 2021. To register to attend Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow America's Financial Education, go to cnbc.com/financialeducation

