No cognitive bias is more ‘dramatic or dangerous' than this one, author says—here's how to avoid it

It is well-documented how imposter syndrome can hinder you in the workplace. The cognitive bias which describes the condition of not feeling successful internally when you appear to be thriving externally can cause anxiety, self-doubt, and depression.

But there is another mental trap that can play just as significant of a role in your career, says Amanda Montell, author of "The Age of Magical Overthinking:" the overconfidence bias.

This is when we overvalue our expertise or abilities. Confidence doesn't immediately raise red flags, but too much of it can keep us from asking for help or being able to admit what we don't know.

"Out of all our cognitive biases, none has consequences more dramatic or dangerous than overconfidence bias," Montell says. "A bit of 'fake it till you make it' will probably serve you well. However, too much can derail your path in life."

'Humility is not rewarded'

Most workplaces emphasize achievement, not learning.

"We are not incentivized to admit when our knowledge ends," Montell says. "Humility is not rewarded."

But you're unlikely to grow as an employee or a person if you're not willing to acknowledge you haven't mastered certain skills.

Overconfidence bias can also exacerbate imposter syndrome and cause an "incredible amount of overthinking," Montell says.

"You feel as if you've contributed to this positive outcome more than anyone else, but you feel like a fraud in the workplace," she says. "Those clashes can cause a great deal of paranoia."

Approaching work with more curiosity will ultimately benefit you, Montell says: "Becoming aware of our own limits is not only humbling but interesting."

