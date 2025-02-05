Nissan and Honda shares rise as report says automakers may call off merger talks

Honda and Nissan are considering calling off their merger talks, Japan's Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday citing several sources.

The boards of both companies are reportedly meeting soon to table the termination of the merger, the sources said.

Shares of Honda and Nissan rose Wednesday after a local newspaper reported that the Japanese automakers were considering calling off their merger talks.

Shares of Nissan rose as much as 7.4%, while Honda climbed as high as 4.2%.

Shares of Nissan rose as much as 7.4%, while Honda climbed as high as 4.2%.

The talks were not going as expected by Honda, which had proposed making Nissan a subsidiary — an idea that the latter was opposed to, the report said.

The higher stock prices reflect reduced near-term uncertainty for investors, said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at automotive search engine and research firm iSeeCars.

"But the long-term path for both automakers remains uncertain, with multiple issues for each company to address," Brauer told CNBC.

The companies had announced official negotiations to merge last December, and discussions were set to conclude in June this year. The blockbuster merger would have catapulted them to the world's third-largest carmaker by sales.

Nissan's strategic partner Mitsubishi was also invited to participate in the planned merger, a decision that Mitsubishi was reportedly slated to make in mid-February or later.

Analysts had previously said that the merger was proposed as a result of Nissan's financial difficulties and the restructuring of its long-established alliance with France's Renault. In its second-quarter report, Nissan revealed intentions to slash 9,000 jobs and decrease its global production capacity by 20%.

A transformation in the global auto industry, driven by the advent of electric vehicles, has been disruptive to traditional automakers.

Nissan particularly has been challenged in its largest market, the U.S., as well as in China and other emerging markets. The automaker's operating profits fell by 90%, and net income declined by 94% in the first half of fiscal year 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Nissan and Honda did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comments.

