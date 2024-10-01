Nike's new CEO started as an intern—what you can learn, from a leadership expert: ‘There's something in the water here that everyone can drink'

It's not often that an intern ends up running their workplace. Elliott Hill is among the lucky few who'll get that chance.

Hill, 60, was named Nike's new CEO on September 19. He has worked in the company since the late 80s, aside from the last four years, which he spent retired.

Hill got his start at Nike as an apparel sales representative intern in 1988. From there, he moved up in the ranks about every two years on average, from management to director to vice president. Hill served as president of consumer and marketplace before his brief retirement in 2020.

Such upward mobility can seem rare, especially these days. Still, if you ask Rohan Verma, a San Francisco-based executive coach and former senior executive at LinkedIn, it's doable.

"The fact that he's been there for such a long time in a multitude of different roles, and that we have people from very different backgrounds with a similar trajectory in many other industries, says there's something in the water here that everyone can drink," Verma tells CNBC Make It.

General Motors' CEO Mary Barra, Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon and Costco's CEO Ron Vachris each moved their way up from entry-level positions, Verma points out. Each has worked at their respective companies for 40+ years.

These people made it happen because they had the right attitude — and by adopting a willing and able mindset, you can too, according to Verma.

To get ahead, 'take on more' and build relationships

"You have to be willing and able," Verma says. "Willing and able to reinvent yourself and to take on more, to expose yourself to different business units, to do different functions and roles," and to build the relationships you need to get to the next level.

Both components are necessary for success, he adds. You can be willing to take on a managerial position at work, for example, but if you have poor leadership skills or are unable to stay organized, you'll likely fail.

Similarly, if you're capable of taking on a big project but aren't willing to put in the time and effort to see it through, managers probably won't promote you.

Verma himself went from undergraduate intern to director at LinkedIn in seven years by constantly looking for ways to upskill and being willing to expose himself to new, uncomfortable situations, he says.

Hill seems to have the same mindset, according to Nike's executive chairman Mike Parker.

"It was clear Elliott's global expertise, leadership style, and deep understanding of our industry and partners, paired with his passion for sport, our brands, products, consumers, athletes, and employees, make him the right person to lead Nike's next stage of growth," Parker said in a September 19th press release.

Hill is well connected within the company: He has cultivated relationships with the likes of Michael Jordan, Eric Sprunk, Nike's former chief operating officer, and many current and former employees.

The importance of a good boss

To go from intern to the C-suite, you'll need strong managers backing you, says Verma. This rings true for women and people of color especially. Representation among women of color falls by two-thirds as they ascend in leadership, according to a 2023 report from McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org.

Many Black and Hispanic people get stuck in frontline roles with low pay and minimal advancement opportunities.

Though these disparities exist, a good boss will take note of when you excel and will assist you with continued learning, growth and opportunities — especially when you've been in your current role for a while.

Hill's appointment took a bit of luck, Verma believes, as bosses and companies that facilitate 30+ years of upward mobility can be hard to find.

All the same, Hill's success is largely the result of hard work at the right business. "This is just another trend of an environment where opportunity is free for all," Verma says. "If you understand what it takes to innovate, how to close the skill gap, you're willing to put in the hard work, that there are at least a few companies that are going to pay a premium for that."

