NFL star Rob Gronkowski wanted to ‘go big’ with his first investment at age 25: Now his Apple stock is worth more than $600,000

Rob Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings to his name, but one of his biggest wins came off the field.

In an interview with Fortune this week, Gronkowski revealed that he benefitted from a piece of investing advice that helped him make hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As a 25-year-old in 2014, the Patriots tight end had very little experience investing. But when the contractor who was building his house in Foxborough, Mass. urged him to invest in Apple, Gronkowski decided to give it a shot.

"I'd never been involved in stocks. I really didn't know how stocks worked," he said. "So I was like, 'Alright, let me do this. I'm going to go big.'"

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Gronkowski, who through the 2014 season had earned a little over $16 million from the NFL, called up his financial adviser and directed them to purchase $69,000 worth of shares of the iPhone maker.

The five-time Pro Bowler said that he promptly forgot about his purchase until two and a half years later, when he realized that his investment had grown to be worth around $250,000. At that point, Gronkowski cashed out his initial $69,000 investment and left the rest to grow.

"To this date, I have over $600,000 of Apple stock, all because of the investment I made in 2014, having no idea what I was doing but just listening to the man who built my house here in New England," he said.

While his Apple investment paid off handsomely — the company's stock is up more than 1,000% since 2014 — Gronkowski didn't need the financial assist. The Super Bowl champion famously refused to spend his NFL paychecks, choosing instead to live off of his endorsement money.

In a 2020 interview with CNBC Make It, he said he always wanted to be prepared financially for the day the football paychecks stopped coming in.

"The whole point of saving throughout my NFL career was to be set for after football because you don't know how long football will last," he said at the time.

The financial discipline has allowed him to enjoy his sporting retirement without having to worry about continuing to make money.

"It feels good to be in [this] position," he said. "It feels good just to go out there and try to find things that I would just love to do."



Ready to boost your income and career? Don't miss our special Black Friday offer: 55% off all Smarter by CNBC Make It online courses. Learn how to earn passive income online, master your money, ace your job interview and salary negotiations, and become an effective communicator. Use coupon code THANKS24 to get the best deal of the season—offer valid 11/25/24 through 12/2/24.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.