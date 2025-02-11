Money Report

Musk says DOGE is ‘what democracy is all about' during Oval Office visit

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump is joined by Elon Musk and his son as he signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk defended his "Department of Government Efficiency" against critics, as he stood behind President Donald Trump.
  • "That's what democracy is all about," Musk said in the Oval Office.
  • Musk also pushed back on concerns about whether his work in government creates conflicts of interest.

Elon Musk on Tuesday defended his "Department of Government Efficiency" against critics, saying the unaccountable cost-slashing task force represents the will of American voters who elected President Donald Trump.

"That's what democracy is all about," said Musk, who contributed more than $250 million to getting Trump elected. Musk, with one of his young sons in tow, stood alongside Trump in the Oval Office during the press event.

Musk, the world's richest man and the leader of Tesla, SpaceX and X, also pushed back on concerns about whether his work in government creates conflicts of interest, saying he is trying to be as transparent as possible.

Elon Musk speaks as his son X Æ A-12 and U.S. President Donald Trump listen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

