Most companies are already raising prices or plan to because of tariffs, data shows

New data shows companies are passing along cost increases from tariffs to consumers despite President Donald Trump's pressure not to.

Formal data and anecdotal reports alike offer insight into how executives are carefully discussing U.S. trade policy behind the scenes.

Data from the New York Federal Reserve shows a majority of companies have passed along at least some of President Donald Trump's tariffs onto customers, the latest in a growing body of evidence indicating the policy change is likely to stretch consumers' wallets.

In May, about 77% of service firms that saw increased costs due to higher U.S. tariffs tariffs passed through at least at least some of the rise to clients, according to a survey conducted by the New York Fed that was released Wednesday. Around 75% of manufacturers surveyed said the same.

In fact, more than 30% of manufacturers and roughly 45% of service firms passed through all of the higher cost to their customers, according to the New York Fed's statics.

Price hikes happened quickly after Trump slapped steep levies on trading partners, whether large or small. More than 35% of manufacturers and nearly 40% of service firms raised prices within a week of seeing tariff-related cost increases, according to the survey.

Trump announced in early April that he would impose "reciprocal" tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories, sending the stock market into a tailspin. But Trump soon rolled back or paused those levies for three months, unleashing the equity market to claw back most of its initial losses.

July deadline

Companies and investors alike are now looking to a July 9 deadline for the return of those suspended tariffs, coping in the meantime with continued confusion regarding to trade policy. The U.S. has already announced one trade deal with the United Kingdom, and Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said this week that the Trump administration is "close to the finish line" on some other agreements.

The New York Fed's survey is the latest in a salvo of data releases and anecdotal reports that have shown companies' willingness to pass down cost increases despite pressure from Trump not to do so.

Nearly nine out of 10 of the 300 CEOs surveyed in May said they have raised prices or planned to soon, according to data released last week by Chief Executive Group and AlixPartners. About seven out of 10 chief executives surveyed in May said they plan to hike prices by at least 2.5%.

Corporate executives have been careful in how they speak about the impact of Trump's policies on their business, especially when it comes to trade, to avoid getting caught in the president's crosshairs. Last month, for example, Trump warned Walmart in a social media post that the retailer should "eat the tariffs" and that he would "be watching."

Consequently, survey data and anonymous commentary offer insights into how American business leaders are discussing the tariffs behind closed doors.

"The administration's tariffs alone have created supply chain disruptions rivaling that of Covid-19," one respondent said in the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey published Monday.

Another respondent said "chaos does not bode well for anyone, especially when it impacts pricing." While another pointed to the agreement between the U.S. and China to temporarily slash tariffs, they said the central question is what the landscape will look like in a few months.

'Hugely distracting'

"We are doing extensive work to make contingency plans, which is hugely distracting from strategic work," this respondent said. "It is also very hard to know what plans we should actually implement."

Responses to the ISM service sector survey released Wednesday revealed a similar focus on the uncertainty stemming from controversial tariffs.

"Tariffs remain a challenge, as it is not clear what duties apply," one respondent wrote. "The best plan is still to delay decisions to purchase where possible."