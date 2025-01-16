Morgan Stanley is due to release fourth-quarter earnings

Morgan Stanley's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup each topped expectations, helped by better-than-expected revenue from trading or investment banking.

Morgan Stanley is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $1.70 a share, according to LSEG

Revenue: $15.03 billion

Wealth management: $7.36 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading: Equities $2.68 of billion, Fixed Income of $1.68 billion, according to StreetAccount

Investment Banking: $1.66 billion, according to StreetAccount

Morgan Stanley has several factors working in its favor.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the fourth quarter, which inflates the management fees it collects.

Investment banking activity continued to rebound last quarter, jumping 29% in the quarter, per Dealogic figures, fueled by rising advisory and equity capital markets activity. And trading activity was supported by an eventful election season.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.