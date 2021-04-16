Morgan Stanley Had $911 Million in First-Quarter Losses Tied to Archegos Fund Meltdown

The firm had a $644 million loss from a "credit event" for that client, as well as $267 million in related trading losses, the New York-based bank said Friday in first-quarter earnings results.

That client was Bill Hwang's Archegos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

CEO James Gorman on the loss: "I regard that decision as necessary and money well spent."

Morgan Stanley posted blockbuster results for the first quarter, but a single prime brokerage client cost the firm nearly $1 billion.

That client was Bill Hwang's Archegos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who added that the bank had no more exposure to the fund collapse.

That client was Bill Hwang's Archegos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who added that the bank had no more exposure to the fund collapse.

During his scheduled call with analysts to discuss the quarter, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman confirmed the client was Archegos and said the fund owed it $644 million after its meltdown in late March.

"We liquidated some very large single stock positions through a series of block sales culminating on Sunday night, March 28," Gorman said. "That resulted in a net loss of $644 million which represents the amount the client owed us under the transactions that they failed to pay us."

He added: "Subsequently, we made a management decision to completely de-risk the remaining smaller long and short positions," Gorman said. "We decided we would be out of the risk as rapidly as possible, and in so doing, incurred an incremental loss of $267 million. I regard that decision as necessary and money well spent."

