Minnesota lawmaker killed in ‘politically motivated assassination,' Gov. Tim Walz says

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in what appears to be a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz said.

"Out state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," Walz said during a news conference.

"We must all, Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said.

Walz also said that Minnesota Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also each shot multiple times. They remained alive as of Saturday morning.

"We are cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she is "closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers."

She said the FBI is on the ground in Minnesota and working with state and local law enforcement.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Bondi wrote on X.

