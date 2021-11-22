Minimum Wage for Workers on New Federal Contracts Will Rise to $15 Starting Jan. 30

Workers on federal contracts with the government signed after Jan. 30, 2022 will be guaranteed a minimum wage of at least $15, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Monday.

Others on existing contracts, which can be often be three years or five years long, may be stuck waiting longer for the pay bump.

Federal contractors will be guaranteed an hourly minimum wage of at least $15 in all new contracts with government agencies beginning on Jan. 30, 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

President Joe Biden had signed the executive order lifting the hourly rate for federal contractors from $10.95 in April. The change is expected to impact some 327,000 workers, including food-service employees and nursing assistants who currently make less than $15 an hour.

The order will also lead to the end of the tipped minimum wage for federal contractors, which is now $7.65 an hour, by 2024.

More from Personal Finance:

Federal stimulus efforts prompt comparisons to guaranteed income

How one universal basic income experiment is helping the homeless

Just 30% of the poorest families have a savings account

Many workers will have to wait longer than January for the pay bump, however. The increased wage is a requirement only in new contracts, and therefore won't apply to workers on existing federal agreements, which can be three years or five years long.

Still, officials at the Labor Department celebrated the raise on a call with reporters on Monday.

"It's a step in the right direction," said Jessica Looman, acting administrator of the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.

"Bottom line, we really want to make sure we're leveraging the purchasing power of the federal government to ensure fair wages for workers across the country and in the territories."