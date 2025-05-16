Microsoft offers to sell Office without Teams to placate EU regulators

Microsoft offered to unbundle its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 software suites from its Teams workplace communication app to address competition concerns from European regulators.

The European Commission, which is the executive arm of the European Union, said Friday that Microsoft made commitments to address concerns over the tying of Teams to its widely-used productivity tools, such as Word and Outlook.

Under a series of proposals, Microsoft has committed to make versions of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 available without Teams at a reduced price, as well as allow customers to switch to the tools without Teams, including under existing contracts.

Microsoft also committed to offer Teams' competitors increased interoperability with other Microsoft products and let customers move their data out of Teams to competing products.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.