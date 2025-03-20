Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Micron shares jump on earnings beat, rosy guidance as data center revenue triples

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Signage outside the Micron offices in San Jose, California, on Dec. 17, 2024.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Micron reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.
  • Revenue increased 38% from a year earlier to $8.05 billion.
  • Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said data center revenue tripled from a year ago.

Micron shares popped 6% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings per share: $1.56, adjusted vs. $1.42 expected by LSEG
  • Revenue: $8.05 billion vs. $7.89 billion expected by LSEG
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Revenue increased 38% from $5.82 billion during the same period in 2024, Micron said in a press release. The memory and storage solutions company reported net income of $1.58 billion, or $1.41 per share, up from $793 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Data center revenue tripled, the company said.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter will be about $8.8 billion, Micron said, topping the $8.5 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings will be roughly $1.57 a share, the company said, beating the $1.47 average estimate.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling U.S. Department of Education

news 1 hour ago

Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education—'See you in court,' teachers' union says

Prior to Thursday's close, Micron shares were up 22% for the year, while the Nasdaq is down more than 8%.

Micron will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us