Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Restaurants

McDonald's Will Launch 3 Chicken Sandwiches Next Month as It Doubles Down on Chicken

Starting Feb. 24, consumers will be able to buy the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Source: McDonald's

McDonald's will launch three chicken sandwiches in February as it tries to reach new customers with more poultry on its menu.

Starting Feb. 24, consumers will be able to buy the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.

The fast-food giant began testing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in Houston and Knoxville, Tennessee nearly a year ago. The sandwich features a fried chicken filet served on a buttery potato roll, topped with butter and pickles. The spicy version comes with a spicy pepper sauce, while the deluxe sandwich comes with more toppings: shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Money Report

Russia 25 mins ago

Oil Prices Expected to Struggle Despite Saudi Cuts, But Goldman Is More Bullish Than Most

social media 27 mins ago

How to Automatically Delete Your Old Tweets So It's Harder to Find Embarrassing Stuff You've Said Online

In November, executives told investors that they would boost the number of menu items with chicken because the category is growing faster than beef. While the new chicken sandwiches are only part of that strategy, U.S. President Joe Erlinger said at the time that the new options will help consumers look at McDonald's differently.

In recent years, privately held Chick-fil-A has leapfrogged other restaurant chains to become the third-largest in the United States by sales, lagging behind only Starbucks and McDonald's. Its chicken-focused menu has attracted new consumers as it has expanded beyond its Southern base and heightened competition with McDonald's.

Other rivals have seen success challenging Chick-fil-A with a chicken sandwich, particularly Popeyes. Since rolling out the item nearly a year and a half ago, the Restaurant Brands International chain has reported double-digit same-store sales growth every quarter, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of McDonald's, which has a market value of $162 billion, were down 2% in morning trading. The stock finished 2020 up 8%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

RestaurantsBusinessMcDonaldsMcDonald's Corp.chicken
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us