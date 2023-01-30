McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

McDonald's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell.

Wall Street expects McDonald's to post earnings per share of $2.45 and revenue of $5.69 billion.

The fast food company is considered a bellwether for consumer spending trends.

McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Here's what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting the company to report:

Earnings per share: $2.45 expected

Revenue: $5.69 billion expected

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Chicago-based fast food company is considered a bellwether for the broader restaurant industry and general consumer spending trends. This time around, it's also reporting its earnings ahead of the pack, setting expectations for what other publicly traded restaurant chains will report for the quarter.

Analysts are generally expecting strong demand for McDonald's in the U.S. and more resilience in Europe than previously anticipated. But the primary focus will be on the company's expectations for 2023.

Executives have previously discussed how macroeconomic challenges such as inflation and interest rate hikes have put pressure on the business. So far, the fast-food giant has navigated those trials with relative ease as consumers have traded down to its Big Macs and McNuggets from full-service restaurants.

Wall Street is forecasting earnings growth of 6.5% and revenue growth of 3.8% in 2023.

Shares of McDonald's have risen 5.8% in the last 12 months, giving it a market value of $209 billion.