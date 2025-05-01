McDonald's is about report earnings. Here's what to expect

McDonald's reports first-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday.

Wall Street analysts expect earnings per share of $2.66 and revenue of $6.09 billion, according to LSEG.

MCD executives will holds an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

McDonald's is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting the company to report:

Earnings per share: $2.66 expected

Revenue: $6.09 billion expected

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The fast-food giant, often considered a consumer bellwether, has seen rocky sales in recent quarters, particularly in its home market.

Analysts are expecting the second straight quarter of U.S. same-store sales declines for McDonald's, as an an E. coli outbreak in October and more cautious consumer weigh on demand.

Back in February, CFO Ian Borden said he expected the first quarter to be the low point for McDonald's same-store sales, in part due to a weak start to the year in the U.S. Since then, trade conflicts fueled by President Donald Trump's tariffs have sparked concerns about a recession and hurt consumer sentiment, which could further dent McDonald's sales.

For its part, McDonald's has already said that it plans to lean into value meals and buzzy menu items, like the return of its snack wraps, to bring diners back to its restaurants this year.

Shares of McDonald's have climbed 15% this year, raising its market value to nearly $26 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.