Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

McConnell Suggests Trump Is ‘Highly Unlikely' to Win Presidential Election Due to Ye, Fuentes Dinner

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that Donald Trump is "highly unlikely" to regain the presidency as a result of his recent dinner with the rapper now known as Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
  • Trump has been strongly condemned for dining with both men, who have espoused anti-Semitic beliefs, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last week.
  • "There is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy," McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Tuesday that Donald Trump is "highly unlikely" to regain the presidency as a result of his recent dinner with the rapper now known as Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Trump has been condemned for dining with both men, who have espoused anti-Semitic beliefs, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last week.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"First, let me just say that there is no room in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy," McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters.

"And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," McConnell said.

Asked by a reporter if he would support Trump if Trump won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, McConnell reiterated his statement about there being no room in the party for anti-Semitism or white supremacy.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran

news 45 mins ago

Tesla Still Dominant, But Its US Market Share Is Eroding as Cheaper EVs Arrive

"And that would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices," McConnell added.

Trump, who earlier this month announced his candidacy for the White House, has said he was unaware of who Fuentes was when he arrived with Ye at Mar-a-Lago. Ye was previously known as Kanye West.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.

Earlier Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California — who aims to become speaker of the House when Republicans regain control in January — criticized Fuentes.

"I condemn his ideology," McCarthy said. "It has no place in society at all."

The California lawmaker later said, "The president can have meetings with who he wants — I don't think anybody, though, should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes.

McCarthy added: "And his views shouldn't — are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us