Mark Zuckerberg says Meta AI has 1 billion monthly active users

Meta's AI assistant now has one billion monthly active users across the company's family of apps, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The milestone comes after the company in April released a stand-alone app for the tool.

As Meta AI improves overtime, Zuckerberg said "there will be opportunities to either insert paid recommendations" or offer "a subscription service so that people can pay to use more compute."

The "focus for this year is deepening the experience and making Meta AI the leading personal AI with an emphasis on personalization, voice conversations and entertainment," Zuckerberg said.

The plan is for Meta to keep growing the product before building a business around it, Zuckerberg said Wednesday. As Meta AI improves overtime, Zuckerberg said "there will be opportunities to either insert paid recommendations" or offer "a subscription service so that people can pay to use more compute."

In February, CNBC reported that Meta was planning to debut a stand-alone Meta AI app during the second quarter and test a paid-subscription service akin to rival chat apps such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"It may seem kind of funny that a billion monthly actives doesn't seem like it's at scale for us, but that's where we're at," Zuckerberg told shareholders.

During the Meta shareholder meeting, investors voted on 14 different items related to the company's business, nine of which were shareholder proposals covering topics such as child safety, greenhouse gas emissions and a proposed bitcoin treasury assessment.

Shareholder proposal 8, for example, was submitted by JLens, which is an investment advisor and affiliate of the Anti-Defamation League, and called for Meta to prepare an annual report detailing and addressing hate content, including antisemitism, on its services following January policy changes that relaxed content-moderation guidelines.

Early voting results on Wednesday showed the proposals that Meta's board did not recommend were unlikely to pass, including one calling for the company to end its dual-class share structure, which gives Zuckerberg significant voting power. Meanwhile, the voting items that the board favored, including those pertaining to approving the company's board of director nominees and an equity incentive plan, were likely to pass, based on the preliminary results.

Meta said final polling results will be released within four business days on the company's website and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

