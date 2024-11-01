Money Report

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as manager after sacking Erik ten Hag

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Sporting Head Coach Ruben Amorim prior to the match between Sporting CP and CD Nacional at Estádio José Alvalade on October 29, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. 
Pedro Loureiro | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

English soccer giants Manchester United on Friday confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager, shortly after sacking Erik ten Hag.

In a statement on the club's website, Manchester United said they were "delighted" to welcome the 39-year-old Portuguese manager as head coach, subject to visa requirements.

Amorim is expected to take charge of Manchester United's first team from Nov. 11 on a contract that will keep him at the club until at least June 2027.

"Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football," Manchester United said in the statement.

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years," the club added.

Shares of Manchester United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 1.8% in pre-market trading.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

