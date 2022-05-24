Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Malaysia's Biggest Headwind Is Inflation, Finance Minister Says

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Syaiful Redzuan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • The biggest headwind for Malaysia is rising prices caused by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.
  • Energy prices have been elevated since Russia attacked Ukraine, while Covid measures in China have disrupted supply chains.
  • Malaysia benefits from higher commodity prices as a net exporter, but it comes at the cost of inflation for the people, Zafrul said.

The biggest headwind for Malaysia is rising prices caused by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions in China, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said.

Economic growth in Malaysia has been strong for the first two quarters of the year and unemployment rates are falling, but challenges lie ahead for the Southeast Asian country, Zafrul said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are expecting inflation to go up, we are expecting energy prices to go up, so there will be a challenge for Malaysia," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the World Economic Forum.

"The biggest headwind is the inflation," he later added, attributing higher prices to geopolitical instability, disruptions to the supply chain and Covid lockdowns in China, which is one of Malaysia's biggest trading partners.

Energy prices have been elevated since Russia attacked Ukraine, while Covid measures in China have disrupted supply chains.

Money Report

Business 27 mins ago

Tech Rout Is Just a ‘Shake-Out': Top CEOs Predict What's Next for Markets

Business 28 mins ago

Pakistan Hiked Rates to Cool Soaring Inflation, Central Bank Acting Governor Says

Goldman's 'margin of safety' portfolio shows stocks too cheap to ignore even in tough economy

Lithium's vital role in the energy transition sends prices to record highs. How to play it

Here's how this top rated small-cap manager finds oil and materials stocks to beat the market

Malaysia benefits from higher commodity prices as a net exporter, but it comes at the cost of inflation for the people, Zafrul said.

The country has been able to limit inflation through food and petrol subsidies, which help those who can't afford the higher prices, he said.

"We want [the] economy to continue to grow, and as such, we will continue our fiscal expansion policy with those extra revenue that we receive," he said. "But more importantly, to also cushion the impact to the vulnerable groups here in Malaysia."

Malaysia is also set to stop exporting 3.6 million whole chickens a month until prices stabilize, media reports said.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us