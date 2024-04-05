Money Report

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey region

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

  • A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was felt throughout New York City, surrounding suburbs, and New Jersey.
  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a tweet said, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was felt throughout New York City, surrounding suburbs, and New Jersey on Friday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a tweet said, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

