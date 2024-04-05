Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey region

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was felt throughout New York City, surrounding suburbs, and New Jersey.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a tweet said, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

Petrovich9 | Istock | Getty Images

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was felt throughout New York City, surrounding suburbs, and New Jersey on Friday morning.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a tweet said, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.