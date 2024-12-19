Luxury safaris are changing — here's what affluent travelers want now

Luxury safari-goers were once all about spotting lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes and rhinos — albeit while staying in nicer tents and dining on gourmet food.

But that's changing.

"Safaris are not just about the 'Big Five' anymore," said Lori Cohen, a writer who covers luxury safaris. "People have got limited time off in their lives, and they really want to use that time to do something special and transformative."

"They want personal attention [and] unique experiences," she said. They want "their emotions spoken to."

As a result, the definition of luxury tourism in Africa is changing, said Olivia Gradidge, a marketing manager at exhibition organizer RX Africa.

"While top-tier amenities remain important, the focus has expanded to encompass unique and exclusive experiences," she said. "Travelers, especially those seeking luxury, are increasingly driven by a desire for novelty and exclusivity. They crave experiences they haven't encountered before."

That could be a walk with a veterinarian who works with gorillas, or a peek into how a neighboring community lives, said Cohen.

For others, it's an experience that matches their interests, such as photography or the chance to track specific animals, or a helicopter excursion to a remote area, said Gradidge. Increasingly, travelers are interested in "behind-the-scene access where guests can participate in conservation activities, meet researchers, or learn about anti-poaching efforts," she said.

"These experiences … [transform] the traditional safari from a passive observation of wildlife to an active and engaging adventure," she said.

How luxury safaris are changing

The luxury safari market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $1.98 billion by 2032, according to the market research company Business Research Insights.

A 2024 trend report published by the travel website Africa Travel Week noted the rise of "7+ star experiences" and "ultimate luxury" in Africa. But the website Discover Africa notes that luxury travelers are moving beyond opulence into a new era of "conscious luxury," which melds sustainable safari tourism and personalized itineraries.

Kgomotso Ramothea, CEO of the African Travel & Tourism Association, said there's more interest in walking and trekking safaris, which produce fewer carbon emissions than traditional safaris.

Murielle Mignot-Vegezzi, head of product at the luxury safari company Discover Africa, said destinations like Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Botswana remain top choices.

But "return visitors are looking for more involved experiences, with safari itineraries across multiple countries instead of single-country trips."

That can increase prices. The price of a luxury safari booking reached $9,600 per person in 2024, she said.

How much does a safari cost?

Basic and midrange safaris

A basic African safari ranges from $100 to $300 per person per day.

This budget will usually afford shared game drives set at specific times of the day. Wildlife sightings may be limited compared with luxury safaris in private game reserves or conservancies.

Meal are also rather basic, compared with high-end safari camps.

For $300-$600 per day, travelers can expect excellent service and fewer fellow guests. There are often additional activities like guided bush walks, night drives and experienced rangers.

In Kenya, camps that fall into this category include Mara Intrepids Tented Camp, Ashnil Mara Camp, Tangulia Mara Camp and Kitumo Mara Lodges.

There's also Tanzania's Serengeti Sopa Lodge; South Africa's Sabi River Sun Resort in Kruger National Park; Botswana's Moremi Crossing; and Namibia's Sossus Dune Lodge in the Namib Desert.

Luxury safaris

These lodges usually start around $600 per person per day and provide luxurious accommodations, private game safaris, gourmet meals and personalized services like private guides and butlers.

Angama Mara, Emboo – the new generation Safari camp, Richard Branson's Mahali Mzuri and JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge are examples of luxury safari camps in Kenya's Maasai Mara. There is Finch Hattons near Tsavo National Park and the Angama brand has another luxury camp in Amboseli National Park. The Elewana Collection has camps in pristine locations in Kenya and Tanzania, as does Asilia Camps, which also runs safaris in Uganda.

In Tanzania, there's Singita Sabora Tented Camp and Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, the latter with views of the Serengeti, plunge pools and an infinity pool.

South Africa has many safaris at this price point too, from the Royal Malewane to the Babohi at Qwabi Private Game Reserve, a distinguished lodge exclusively for adults.

Ultra-luxury safaris

To get the pinnacle of the safari experience, be prepared to pay anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000 per day to enjoy meticulously tailored activities, extraordinary amenities and exceptional services.

In Rwanda, lodges like Bisate Lodge and One & Only Gorilla's Nest are located near Volcanoes National Park, home to the country's mountain gorillas. These lodges offer gourmet meals in stunning settings, private gorilla trekking excursions with expert guides and remote locations, which ensure an intimate experience for those seeking seclusion.

There's also Tanzania's Singita Grumeti and South Africa's andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, which offers luxurious bush villas with private plunge pools, private game drives and walks with trackers.