Luigi Mangione agrees to extradition to New York in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, is escorted after an extradition hearing at Blair County Court House in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 10, 2024. 
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
  • Luigi Mangione waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.
  • Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.
  • Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

Luigi Mangione has waived his right to contest extradition to New York, where he is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4.

Mangione consented to be taken by authorities to New York at a hearing Thursday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

Afterward, he was taken to a plane in Altoona, which departed for New York.

Mangione, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Thompson as the CEO was headed into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan for an investor day of his company's parent, UnitedHealth Group.

He was arrested five days later in Altoona after someone reported a suspicious person in a McDonald's.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court on one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

